Pizza delivery woman beaten, robbed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A woman was beaten and robbed Tuesday while delivering a pizza to a residence in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Police say the woman — employed at a Pizza Hut restaurant — delivered a pizza to a house in the 2300 block of South Jefferson Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Three males forced her inside the house and struck her in the head with a firearm.

They made off with the woman’s cash and keys and left the residence in her vehicle.

The vehicle was later found outside an Arby’s restaurant at 2304 South Madison Street.

The house in which the robbery took place appears to be vacant, according to officials.

Muncie police say the robbers may have been juveniles.

Those with information regarding this incident should call officer Ray Dudley Jr. with the Muncie Police Department’s investigations division at 765-747-4867.

