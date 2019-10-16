× Marion County prosecutor uses new law for first time to charge alleged dealer in fentanyl death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says for the first time, his office filed a charge of “dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death” against a man accused of dealing drugs that led to a another man’s death.

In addition to this level 1 felony charge, Dewayne Mahone already faced six charges related to drug dealing as a result of evidence allegedly found in his home during the investigation into the death of Tony Harrell.

The charge is new for Indiana, first enacted by lawmakers in 2018 to help address drug overdoses. It can result in a sentence of 20-40 years.

Harrell’s autopsy showed he died in July of opioid intoxication, and it was determined that fentanyl was a main contributor.

An acquaintance of the Harrell identified the suspect and investigators tracked Mahone through cell phone usage. Investigators say they found a text message exchange setting up the drug purchase which led to Harrell’s death.

Court documents show in Mahone’s home, police found 25 grams of fentanyl, 4.04 grams of heroin, and .34 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. Devices commonly used for drug dealing were also found, along with two firearms.

“There needs to be accountability for those who illegally sell deadly narcotics, capitalizing on addiction and contributing to the public health crisis of drug overdoses,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “Our understanding of addiction has evolved as has our approach for those who are caught in the spiral of addiction. However, we will not stand down against the distribution of lethal narcotics in our community and the unnecessary loss of loved ones, as the family of Tony Harrell has experienced.”

An ingestion of fentanyl in doses as small as 0.25 mg can be fatal. The U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30-50 times more powerful than heroin.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office expects 250 people to die from an overdose involving fentanyl in 2020.