IMPD: Van driver flees scene after running red light, colliding with IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IndyGo bus traveling southbound on Central Avenue crashed into a Honda Odyssey van heading eastbound on 29th Street.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. and the impact knocked the van on its side.

Police say the driver of the van ran a red light and fled the scene after the crash.

There were around 25 people aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

No one was injured.