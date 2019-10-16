× IMPD asks for help finding vehicle connected to recent double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking to the public for help finding a vehicle connected to a recent double homicide.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle is connected with an October 7 double homicide on the south side of Indianapolis.

That shooting took place in the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue, near Shelby Street and East Southport Road, at 4:20 p.m. Monday.

The IMPD said they are looking for help finding a 2004 cherry red, Chevy, Monte Carlo in connection with that shooting. The Chevy is a two-door model with license plate number 485RIV.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.