Death investigation underway by state police after skeletal remains found near Lawrenceburg

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Skeletal remains have been found in Dearborn County, prompting a death investigation by Indiana State Police (ISP).

ISP said an individual reported finding the remains of a human skeleton while walking in a heavily wooded area near Lawrenceburg on Sunday.

State police investigators and University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologists conducted an additional search of the area on Monday and Tuesday.

ISP said additional remains believed to be of the same person were discovered during the search.

Dental records identified the remains as Josh Batchelor, a missing person who was last seen in May of 2017.

State police said the investigation was assisted by the Dearborn County Coroner’s and Prosecutor’s Offices, as well as the University of Indianapolis Forensic Anthropologists.

Police said Batchelor’s death is an active and ongoing investigation, and that his family has been notified.