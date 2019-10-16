Cold air pouring into central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jacket needed! A 20-degree drop in our high temperature will be felt today. In fact, for most of our day we'll actually have a wind chill factor! Highs will be back below the average high today as we dip to the low 50s... That'll be the coldest we've been since May. This past Saturday was also quite chilly with a high of 54 so it'll feel a lot like that. No umbrella needed as the rain exits early this morning. We only picked up a couple hundredths of an inch of rain areawide and have wrapped up any accumulating rain already. Dress in layers as it'll be chilly outside all day and we're in a transition season with air conditioner/heat so you'll be up against an assortment of climates today. We'll heat up very little as our northwesterly breeze pours cold air into central Indiana. Gusts will be up to 30mph midday which will make it feel even colder. Additional cloud cover will also hurt us! High pressure to our west is going to keep us quiet and dry for a few days but Low pressure is still going to impact us today. The wrap around moisture tossed off that low will push more clouds in. You can really see the clouds pushing in from the north as seen on this picture from Futureview. Colder tonight! Lows will drop right into the 30s and we'll still have a north westerly breeze making it feel quite cold. Got a fireplace? It's the season! Thursday's forecast is still chilly, especially in the morning. I would recommend holding onto your jacket until at least Friday. Friday actually looks great! Get to a pumpkin patch or go for a trail ride in Brown County. The forecast looks pretty good for wrapping up the week. Small chance for rain this weekend but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Monday. We'll be monitoring the weekend forecast closely since we have the Colts game.