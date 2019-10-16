Butler looking to prove doubters wrong in 2019-20

Butler's Kamar Baldwin practices at Hinkle Fieldhouse. (WTTV October 16, 2019)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Less than a month until tip off to college basketball season, and at Butler, but Bulldogs are hoping for a bounce-back campaign after missing out on the NCAA Tournament last March.

Expectations from Big East coaches aren’t all that high for the Bulldogs, who are picked eighth out of 10 teams in the preseason coaches poll.

“I’d say we’re very hungry,” said senior Kamar Baldwin, “but it’s gonna take a process. We’re coming in one day at a time, and trying to get one percent better.”

“Lotta getting better to do,” added head coach Lavall Jordan, “but a couple weeks in, the attitude and effort and ownership that has taken place is a good thing.”

Butler returns three starters from last year’s team, including preseason all Big East pick Kamar Baldwin.

“These guys, they’ve been great,” said Baldwin of the squad early in practice. “The competitive level has been there. Guys are eager to just get better.”

Baldwin averaged 17.0 points per game throughout his junior season, but actually improved in Big East play, netting 18.9 per game for the Dawgs.

“Stepping up, being more of a leader vocally,” Baldwin says of his expectations for himself this coming season. “On defense, more eyes are on me. Just play within myself.”

Butler opens the 2019-20 season at home on November 6 hosting IUPUI.

