A warm up for central Indiana starts Thursday

A cold front moved across the state Tuesday evening and on Wednesday high temperatures across central Indiana were in the 50s. After a chilly morning a warm up is on the way starting Thursday afternoon. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 60s. Our warm up will continue Friday and peak with high temperatures in the 70s Saturday.

So far this month has been dry, with only a half-inch of rain so far. The dry weather will continue through Friday. We’ll have a chance for rain late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Lows will cool into the 30s overnight.

Highs will be near 60 Thursday afternoon.

So far this has been a dry month.

Showers will develop late Saturday.

Rain will continue Saturday night.

Temperatures will be warmer to end the week.