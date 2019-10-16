3 firefighters injured, 1 resident missing after apartment fire in Lawrence

Posted 10:15 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, October 16, 2019

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Firefighters from two departments were injured and crews are still searching for a resident after an apartment fire Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Lawrence Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department converged on an apartment off East 42nd and North Post Road in Lawrence around 8 p.m.

Fire officials tell us that two Lawrence firefighters and an IFD firefighter were injured while fighting the blaze. This includes one of the Lawrence firefighters that fell through the floor.

An occupant of the apartment is still unaccounted for as of the time of this report.

Other than the firefighters, no injuries have been reported, though several residents have been displaced. The fire has been brought under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

