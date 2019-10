× 2 women injured after shooting on Indy’s northeast side, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women are injured after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The call came in shortly before 8:40 p.m. from an apartment complex in the 3400 block of East 38th Street.

IMPD says the two women injured are in “stable condition”.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.