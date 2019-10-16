× Man dead following shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were on the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of East 38th Street when they heard several shots fired.

They responded to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court and began searching the common areas of the buildings.

IMPD says they found one adult male who had sustained trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead by medics.

At this time, police say they have no reason to believe the two shootings are related, but due to the close proximity of the two scenes, they will investigate the possibility.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.