Man dead following shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 9:58 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37PM, October 16, 2019

Scene (Photo By Patrick Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were on the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of East 38th Street when they heard several shots fired.

They responded to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court and began searching the common areas of the buildings.

IMPD says they found one adult male who had sustained trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead by medics.

At this time, police say they have no reason to believe the two shootings are related, but due to the close proximity of the two scenes, they will investigate the possibility.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.