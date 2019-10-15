× Tracking rain; much colder air to arrive

Warmer for your Tuesday! Monday’s high was a seasonable 63 but Tuesday should make it to 71 which will feel like a bit of an improvement but that warm front will also bring us more moisture to work with.

Next up will be the passing of a cold front that will push through some rain but then drag in much colder air. Highs will drop noticeably by Wednesday and into Thursday as well. Coat/jackets (your call) will be needed all throughout those days. Don’t judge yourself or others for wearing a coat! We’ve got to have a bit of an adjustment period. Just two weeks ago we had highs in the 90s! Tracking rain for Tuesday and it looks like the storms will favor our southern counties while bringing hardly any rain to those central and north. Expect a quarter to half an inch of rain south and east of Indianapolis. The storms will come together right around the city and push south and east where they will drop most of the rain. There is a ten percent chance to see daytime rain in Central Indiana but the bulk of the rain will move through 6pm and on. The rain will be completely wrapped up by midnight (earlier though for most of us) and leave us dry and much cooler for Wednesday. Look at that forecast high for tomorrow! Just 54 degrees. That’s how chilly it was on Saturday which was the chilliest day we have had since May! Again, give yourself time to adjust and just wear your jacket with no shame. We’ll also have a chilly breeze out of the northwest and that just won’t help at all. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly (especially Thursday morning) but Friday looks much better with a lovely high of 66°. Enjoy that! For the weekend, Saturday looks slightly better with lower rain chances (mainly expected to be dry) and then Sunday is going to have scattered rain. We’ll continue to track that forecast since we have a Colts game happening that day at 1pm. More rain is expected to arrive on Monday and first glance at that shows it being a pretty rainy day overal.