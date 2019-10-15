Service provider faces charges over alleged relationship with offender

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A woman working for a company providing food for a prison was arrested after an alleged inappropriate relationship with an offender.

The Indiana State Police said officers arrested Sheila Power on October 8 after an investigation into the relationship. The ISP said she was involved in a relationship with an offender at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on this type of misconduct by any employees or contract employees providing services to our facilities.”  IDOC Internal Affairs Lead Investigator James Smith said, “We will vigorously investigate and seek prosecution of any person alleged to be engaged in criminal actions with offenders.”

Police arrested Power on a warrant for official misconduct and sexual misconduct by a service provider. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail until the county prosecutor could determine formal charges.

