× Rain likely across central Indiana Tuesday evening

After a sunny start to Tuesday, clouds and rain will move in for the evening. A line thunderstorms will develop by 7 p.m. and drench the state with up to a half-inch of rain through Midnight. Winds will gust 25 to 30 miles per hour as the front passes.

Behind the cold front this will be the coolest week of weather for central Indiana in six months. You have to go back to early April to temperatures as chilly as what we will see this week.

Showers will develop along a cold front Tuesday evening.

Rain will move into western Indiana by 7 p.m.

Rain is likely in Indianapolis by 10 p.m.

Rain will move east of the city by midnight.

The heaviest rain is likely south of I-70.

This will be the coolest week in six months.