Pacers fall to Timberwolves 119-111 in preseason finale

Posted 9:31 pm, October 15, 2019

The Indiana Pacers conclude their preseason at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday with a 119-111 loss hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze made his NBA debut. He co-led the Pacers with 14 points over 24 minutes on the floor. Doug McDermott also scored 14 points. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 13 rebounds.

Playing for the Timberwolves, Indianapolis native and former Pacer Jeff Teague had 9 points. Former Butler standout Kelan Martin had 6 points over 12 minutes on the floor. And former IU standout Noah Vonleh scored 2 points.

The Pacers open the regular season October 23 hosting the Detroit Pistons.

