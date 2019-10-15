× Muncie mother faces third neglect charge in 2 years after overdosing with children present

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has been charged with neglect of a dependent for the third time in less than two years after she overdosed on drugs Saturday with her children present, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 600 block of North Elm Street after a 911 caller stated a neighbor child had come to her residence to tell her that their mother was not waking up.

When officers arrived, they found the house filled with smoke and 37-year-old Amanda Raven Smith unconscious in the front bedroom. Responders administered Narcan to Smith before taking her to IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

The neighbor who called 911 remained on the scene and told officers that Smith’s 7-year-old son had come to her home and told her that his mother wouldn’t wake up. The neighbor said she then ran next door to find the kitchen filling with smoke from food burning on the stove. She turned off the stove, grabbed Smith’s 3-year-old child and left the home.

The Department of Child Services was called, and while police waited for them to arrive, Smith’s oldest son came home. He told police that a similar incident had occurred the previous year, and the three children children were placed in the care of the 3-year-old’s father in that instance.

When the father of the 3-year-old arrived, he advised officers that he was not able to care for all three children at this time but did want his 3-year-old son to come with him. DCS arrived and released the 3-year-old into his father’s care. They then spoke to Smith’s oldest son about options regarding where he and his sibling would stay.

After a trip to the hospital, Smith was taken to the Delaware County Jail. She faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.

Smith had been charged with neglect of a depended in January of 2018 and October of 2018 as well.