Madison County community members concerned about proposed metal melting plant

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A proposed project in Madison County is raising questions from community members.

Locals say Newco Metals wants to build a smelting plant in Ingalls, off of I-69 and State Road 13. However, the company says that’s not true and released a statement regarding the matter.

“I’m concerned for my families, friends, our communities. There’s health risks, emission risks, there’s property value risks,” said concerned local Adam Truman.

The Element 13 project has Truman and thousands of others worried.

Truman lives only a few miles from the site of Newco Metal’s upcoming project.

Signs of opposition have popped up in Ingalls and surrounding communities, but Newco Metal’s president and CEO thinks the opposition stems from misinformation.

People are calling the new project a smelting plant, but the CEO says that’s not true.

“There’s not going to be big smoke stacks with smoke blowing through the air or particles flying in the air,” Chris Rasmussen said.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management permit classifies the Newco Element 13 project as a secondary smelting and refining of nonferrous metals, but Rasmussen says it’s a remelter plant.

“As we understand, that was a term that was used back in 2016, which also includes in there a nonferrous remelting furnace, which is now, as we understand, is called a remelter,” Rasmussen said.

Newco says the new $14 million project will bring 26 news jobs.

Rasmussen says concerned community members can come into their office and talk with him about the issues they have, but some in the area want the plant to be built further away.

“It needs to be far, far away from residential communities and schools. There are places like this that have industrialized zones. It needs to be built there, it doesn’t need to be built here,” Truman said.

Ingalls Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to vote on the project on the October 21.

Newco Metals sent CBS4 a list of questions they’ve received and answered them: