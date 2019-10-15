Indy teenager killed in shooting following lifelong fight with bone cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis family is grieving and waiting for answers after an 18-year-old was shot to death Monday night.

Police believe an 18-year-old planned to meet someone for a sale the Mann Road Pantry on the southwest side of Indianapolis when one of the two pulled out a gun and shots were fired.

The victim’s family still doesn’t know who is to blame for pulling the trigger. They say the victim had struggled fighting cancer for years.

“We lost somebody really important to our family. He was the baby of our family,” said Tiera Willis.

Tiera says her younger brother Daemon Link spent most of his life fighting osteosarcoma, which is a form of bone cancer.

“He’s been battling cancer since he was 10 years old. He died at 18. We thought it would be cancer that took him away, but it was a bullet,” said Willis.

Long before the shooting Monday night, Tiera says Daemon had his femur and lung removed and took chemo pills every day.

“It took his childhood away. He never had a fair childhood because he was always in hospitals, in and out. It was real tough,” said Willis.

“For him to be killed this way undoes all the hard work we’ve been doing to keep him alive,” said the victim’s aunt Clara Tucker.

The Mann Road homicide was the first in a string of 7 shootings over 6 and a half hours, that the IMPD responded to. The shootings also included one involving an argument where one man was shot and wounded at a home on Orchard Avenue.

While no one died in the last half dozen incidents, police and Daemon’s family shared a similar message about the violence.

“We just hope people start acting more responsible with these weapons and try to resolve their differences in a more peaceful manner,” said IMPD captain Dulin Nelson.

“Every week I see so many young children and adults cut down for no reason. It seems to me there’s no value on human life,” said Tucker.

Police say the case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.