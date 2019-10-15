× Indiana resident among people in salmonella outbreak linked to pet turtles

An Indiana resident is among 21 people from across the country connected to a salmonella outbreak investigation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people in 13 states reported getting sick and evidence indicates contact with pet turtles may be the cause.

Of the 17 people that the CDC interviewed, 12 of them reported contact with a turtle prior to becoming ill. People also reported buying a pet turtle or getting one as a pet.

The CDC reminds pet owners that while turtles may appear healthy, they can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings. The germs can then spread to their bodies, tank water and habitats.

People who own or contact turtles should follow these steps to stay healthy.