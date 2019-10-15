WATCH LIVE: Democratic Presidential Debate in Ohio

How you can become a worker for the 2020 Census

Posted 8:10 pm, October 15, 2019, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS – People looking to help with the 2020 Census can get a temporary job for the Spring.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it is looking to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country. To do so, the office is starting recruiting efforts.

The Indianapolis Field Office will host several hiring events in Marion County. During the hiring events, people can learn about available jobs and what they require.

The events will take place at the following locations:

  • Indiana Division of Family Services – Marion County West; 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22; 5610 Crawfordsville Rd., Indianapolis.
  • Indiana Division of Family Resources – Marion County North; 9 a.m. Oct. 24; 2620 Kessler Boulevard East Dr., Indianapolis

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.