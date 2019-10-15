Greenfield PD places officer on administrative leave during excessive force investigation

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department placed an officer on paid administrative leave Tuesday.

According to a release, the police department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Greenfield police officer allegedly using excessive force during an arrest.

Police said the officer is on paid administrative leave effective August 26, 2019, and will remain so pending results of the investigation.

Greenfield Police also requested that Indiana State Police (ISP) conduct their own investigation.

ISP has send their findings to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Greenfield PD.

Police said they are awaiting information from the Prosecutor’s Office and no further information can be provided at this time.

