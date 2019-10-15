FBI reports less bank robberies occurring across Indiana, following national numbers

Posted 11:18 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28PM, October 15, 2019

The FBI reports fewer people are robbing banks across Indiana, and it's following national trends. This is good news; especially as special agents remind everyone the impacts of these crimes run much deeper than stolen money.

"I've seen bank robbers basically destroy people's careers," Special Agent Steven Secor said. "There are people who can't go back to work after being a victim in a bank robbery."

The FBI works hand-in-hand with IMPD to investigate bank robberies across Marion County.

"What makes a bank robbery more likely to be prosecuted, are their firearms involved," Secor explained. "Are they serial bank robbers? Have they committed multiple bank robberies? Was there violence involved?"

Secor pointed to an October 2018 bank robbery that started in Anderson and ended in Hamilton County.

"We caught him in his getaway vehicle, and he's now going to be spending 10 years of his life in prison," Secor said.

Secor reminds everyone the crime impacts more than the culprit.

"The victims at the bank whose lives are changed, this gentleman has a wife and two children," Secor said.

FBI Victim Specialist Sarah Abdullah helps the innocent bystanders caught in the middle.

"Trying to de-escalate the situation, helping them to know what they may experience in the next days, weeks and months after an event," Abdullah explained. "Really helping them to know that they have resources available to them as well as they work through the emotional side of the crime."

If you want to see the numbers of bank robberies reported by the FBI, visit FBI.gov.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.