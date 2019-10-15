6-year-old IndyCar fan creates his own racing channel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTVILLE, Ind. – A 6-year old boy is breaking into the racing industry by creating his own amateur show.

Asher Farris started Asher’s Racing Channel in May 2019 after he and his parents went to an Indy 500 qualifier.

“We were thinking, ‘why don’t we try and get Asher to try and talk to some drivers?’” Ashers mom, Kristin Farris, said.

Asher, who is extremely outgoing, couldn’t wait.

“I got seven. It just made me think, how would it be if I had my own YouTube channel for racing interviews?” he said

Weeks after starting his racing channel, Asher had 71 subscribers on YouTube and more than 500 followers on Facebook.

“I knew I was going to be successful,” he told CBS4.

Using a $200 camera the family bought off of Amazon, Asher has now interviewed dozens of race car drivers including Colton Huerta, Simon Pagenaud, Kyle Kaiser and Felix Rosenqvist.

“He doesn’t show any nerves whatsoever,” Asher’s mom laughed. “I am surprised at how big it has gotten.”

Asher and his dad started hosting a Facebook Live every Sunday night. They’re hoping for sponsors going into 2020 so that they can attend more races.

Within a week of Asher’s interview, the Indy Car series wrapped up and drivers met in Indianapolis for their awards banquet. Reporters gathered for what is known as the Red Carpet event and among the crowd was Asher himself. IndyCar coordinated it so that he could dress up in a suit and tie and so that Asher could meet IMS President Doug Boles and Roger Penske himself.