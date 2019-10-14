× The coolest week since April and much-needed rain is on the way

The average date for first frost for Indianapolis is October 11th and patchy light frost formed across north and west central Indiana Monday morning. Low temps will be cool overnight but frost is less likely as temperatures will not be as cool Tuesday morning.

Ahead of an approaching cold front we’ll have gusty southerly winds up to 25 miles per hour and highs near 70 Tuesday. After a sunny start clouds and rain will move in for the evening rush hour. A line thunderstorms will develop by 7pm and drench the state with up to a half-inch of rain through Midnight.

Behind the cold front this will be the coolest week of weather for central Indiana in six months. You have to go back to early April to temperatures as chilly as what we will see this week.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Highs will be near 70 Tuesday.

So far Fall is off to a dry start.

Drought is spreading across Indiana.

Burn bans continue across southern Indiana.

Showers will develop Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain moves into east central Indiana Tuesday night.

Rai will taper off by Midnight Wednesday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely by Wednesday morning.