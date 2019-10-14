× Street racing endangers residents on Indy’s south side: ‘It gets really rowdy’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man on the south side wants to put an end to street racing. Joshua Wilcoxon is concerned by the hundreds of cars and people that he says show up to the corner of East Street and Hanna Avenue every weekend.

“It gets really rowdy here on the weekends,” said Wilcoxon. “Normally it’s around a couple hundred cars here on a Friday night if it’s nice out.”

The activity happens blocks away from his neighborhood.

“There’s trespassing, there’s loitering, there’s street racing, obviously, going way over the speed limit. The speed limit through here is only 40 and people are going 60 and plus,” said Wilcoxon.

Wilcoxon’s top concern is the speed racing down a highly traveled road. He hopes by speaking out police will take notice.

“If I ever have to drive out at night, they’re always squealing tires around the corner or peeling out of the parking lots and everything, and I’m just afraid they’ll hit my car or another person’s car or even someone walking,” said Wilcoxon.

Five minutes away from the East Street and Hanna Avenue intersection, a man died in September due to what police think may have been street racing. In 2015, on the west side witnesses say two cars were racing when three people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed. The man involved in that crash has since pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

“It’s one thing to show off your cars, but it’s another thing to do it right in the gas station parking lot,” said Wilcoxon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Southeast District is aware of the issue. Right now, there’s a coordinated effort to eliminate the problem. They’ve added additional officers to patrol that area during those late night hours. Plus, police are working with businesses to find alternative solutions for the people who come to this corner. For example, finding a safer location or facility where people can show off their cars or race.

“They just need to check back up on the area to make sure they don’t just keep coming back,” said Wilcoxon. “I just don’t want anyone else to get hurt anymore.”

Reminder, if you’re speeding on the thoroughfare, police can issue you a ticket. IMPD suggests if you see someone driving out of control and putting people in danger, first get out of that area and then call police.