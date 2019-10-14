× Shooting in downtown Indy leaves fourth person shot in city within 3 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting in the heart of downtown Indianapolis marks the fourth person to be shot across the city since 4 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to 120 East Maryland just after 6:30 p.m. to find a man who had been shot in the leg, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The man shot has been identified as Vinson Edge, who is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his mother. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

At roughly 6 p.m., IMPD was called to the 2900 block of North Post Road in response to a person shot. The victim in this shooting was also reported to be awake and breathing.

Around 5 p.m., police responded to Community Hospital North in reference to a man who had been dropped off at the hospital after being shot. IMPD says the man is in good condition, and they believe the shooting occurred near the Castleton Square Mall.

Just after 4 p.m., a man was shot and killed during an exchange of goods outside a store in the 4400 block of Mann Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.