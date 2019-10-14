Purdue corgi races raise money to fight poverty in Africa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It’s the cure for the Monday blues – corgi pictures!

Purdue University was the site of one of the most adorable events to ever happen on a college campus last Saturday.

Theta Tau and Purdue Give Hope Fight Poverty Club hosted the third annual Purdue Corgi Races.

Thirty corgis participated in the event which included a fetch competition, a human hurdle obstacle course, and six heats of races, plus the final race that had the winners from each heat.

All proceeds from the race benefited Give Hope Fight Poverty, a nonprofit organization that helps to provide resources like healthcare, education, housing, nutrition, and so much more to orphans in eSwatini, Africa.

This year they raised over $8,400. In the past three years, they raised over $22,000.