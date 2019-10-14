Purdue corgi races raise money to fight poverty in Africa

Posted 12:11 pm, October 14, 2019, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It’s the cure for the Monday blues – corgi pictures!

Purdue University was the site of one of the most adorable events to ever happen on a college campus last Saturday.

Theta Tau and Purdue Give Hope Fight Poverty Club hosted the third annual Purdue Corgi Races.

Thirty corgis participated in the event which included a fetch competition, a human hurdle obstacle course, and six heats of races, plus the final race that had the winners from each heat.

All proceeds from the race benefited Give Hope Fight Poverty, a nonprofit organization that helps to provide resources like healthcare, education, housing, nutrition, and so much more to orphans in eSwatini, Africa.

This year they raised over $8,400. In the past three years, they raised over $22,000.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.