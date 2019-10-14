Multiple guns stolen in west side home break-in after homeowner left for vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Multiple guns are in the hands of criminals following an early morning home break-in Monday.

The crime took place on Indy's west side near Clermont.

Police were called to a home in the 8800 block of Mario Creek Drive after crooks smashed the glass overnight and broke inside.

It turns out the people who live inside left over the weekend for a week-long cruise.

“They’re out of town. They’re gone and they cleaned house. They broke into the back patio doors, took guns and jewelry and ransacked everything,” said the victim’s sister Pam Bryant.

Pam says thieves ransacked the kitchen cabinets and stole thousands of dollars in property including multiple guns.

“It’s sad for someone to come in and take your property. Thieves are useless to me,” said Bryant.

According to the police report, aside from several firearms and some jewelry, officers don't know if the thieves took anything else from the house since the owners aren't here to tell them what's missing.

The crooks did steal the victim’s 2018 maroon Acadia.

“I don’t like it. It’s pitiful. They work hard. They enjoy going on vacation and to have thieves take what they worked for, it’s sad,” said Bryant.

Bryant says anyone who goes on vacation needs to avoid announcing their plans on social media or they too run the risk of falling victim just like her family.

“Anyone can get their information like where they’re at and what they’re doing. These days keep to yourself,” said Bryant.

So far no arrests have been made in the case. As always anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.