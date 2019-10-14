× Former South Carolina governor and GOP presidential candidate Sanford to visit Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Republican Presidential candidate Mark Sanford has announced a tour stop in Indianapolis this week.

The former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Representative is on a week-long tour titled “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” with a stop planned in Indianapolis on Thursday, October 17.

“My intention and purpose is to begin a national dialogue with voters about our nation’s disastrous financial state. I continue to be perplexed and amazed by the ways in which President Trump and my would-be democrat presidential opponents have stayed silent on this critical issue,” said Governor Sanford in a press release.

Sanford plans to discuss the national deficit and spending, as well as the founders’ design of the framework for holding our political system together and getting things done.

According to the release, another core issue of Sanford’s campaign for The White House is President Reagan’s adherence to civility and civil tone.

“Civility and tone matter in all human interactions and to pretend that this president isn’t hurting our country and the Republican Party is a mistake,” Sanford said.

Sanford will appear at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and West South Street, across from the Peyton Manning statue.