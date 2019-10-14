Former South Carolina governor and GOP presidential candidate Sanford to visit Indianapolis

Posted 3:58 pm, October 14, 2019, by

MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r) Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) and moderator Chuck Todd appear on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday August 18, 2019. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Republican Presidential candidate Mark Sanford has announced a tour stop in Indianapolis this week.

The former governor of South Carolina and U.S. Representative is on a week-long tour titled “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” with a stop planned in Indianapolis on Thursday, October 17.

“My intention and purpose is to begin a national dialogue with voters about our nation’s disastrous financial state. I continue to be perplexed and amazed by the ways in which President Trump and my would-be democrat presidential opponents have stayed silent on this critical issue,” said Governor Sanford in a press release.

Sanford plans to discuss the national deficit and spending, as well as the founders’ design of the framework for holding our political system together and getting things done.

According to the release, another core issue of Sanford’s campaign for The White House is President Reagan’s adherence to civility and civil tone.

“Civility and tone matter in all human interactions and to pretend that this president isn’t hurting our country and the Republican Party is a mistake,” Sanford said.

Sanford will appear at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and West South Street, across from the Peyton Manning statue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.