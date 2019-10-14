× Crews begin removing Nickel Plate Railroad tracks in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, In. – The city of Noblesville is removing the Nickel Plate Railroad tracks from Eighth Street.

The city says the track is deteriorating and is removing the bases and rails along Eighth Street from Division Street to the south side of Connor Street.

The city planned this portion of the project around Noblesville Schools fall break to alleviate some traffic. One lane will stay open to traffic while work is being completed but it could still cause some backups.

Crews will work to remove the track entirely from Division Street south through Fishers to the end of the former line in Indianapolis.

It’s been controversial, one group called ‘Save the Nickel Plate’ has been pushing for a plan that would save the rail and preserve its history so that it could be used to transport people downtown, but the city says the bad condition of the railroad tracks is making it dangerous for driver, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

“The deterioration of the tracks, tires can get caught in between in the grooves in the holes that are in between the rail and the concrete and just pedestrians in general so its in overall poor condition, Project Manager Andrew Rodewald said, “It’s over 25 years old and it’s met its life expectancy.”

Work on the portion of the project is expected to last 10 days.