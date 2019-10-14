Chilly with sunshine Monday; tracking rain

Chilly but sunny for your Monday.  High pressure will keep our sky clear and blue today but then we are tracking more active weather Tuesday as low pressure slides back in.  This afternoon’s high of 62 will be fall-like and seasonable but before and after will certainly be chilly enough for a jacket.  The trade off is that that nice, clear sky will offer loads of beautiful sunshine.  Enjoy that!  And go easy on yourself and just wear a jacket… give yourself a few weeks to adjust.  Comfortably cool for Monday night as our low drops to the mid 40s.  The sky should stay mainly clear overnight so you may want to check out the gorgeous moon overnight.  The moon will rise a couple minutes before 8.  Most of Tuesday will be dry but clouds will be building in as the front pushes through.  A brief shower will pop up in the early evening but the rain will wrap up just as quickly as it started and then it’s back to dry and chilly for Wednesday. Rain totals will be between a tenth and a third of an inch.  I do think that even more than Futureview shows, the higher totals will be south east of Indianapolis. We’ll be chilly but dry Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.  Most of Saturday will be comfortable and dry with only a 10% daytime rain chance.  Rain is expected Saturday night and part of Sunday.

