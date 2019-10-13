IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What do the latest polls show when it comes to voters' views on the impeachment inquiry? And how will it impact next year's elections here in Indiana?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Lara Beck, Tony Samuel and Robin Winston discuss this week's top stories, including the impeachment fight, next week's Presidential debate, and the bi-partisan dynamics making headlines in the race for governor and the mayoral race in Indianapolis.

