IN Focus: More candidates enter 5th district congressional race

INDIANAPOLIS - Three new Republican candidates joined an already crowded field in the race to replace Rep. Susan Brooks this week, while another candidate announced he was suspending his campaign for an undisclosed health issue.

Steve Braun issued a statement this week announcing he was stepping away from the campaign trail.

“During an annual check-up with my doctor in September, an issue was identified that requires me to step away from campaigning for 5th District for the next few months," said Braun in a written statement. "I am both frustrated and disappointed to have to suspend my campaign at this critical juncture."

That same day, former BMV commissioner Kent Abernathy announced he would be seeking the Republican nomination.

Two other candidates, Beth Henderson and Chuck Dietzen, also joined the race in recent days by unveiling campaign announcement videos online.

State treasurer Kelly Mitchell is also in the seeking the GOP nomination.

The district is being closely watched at the national level, with a handful of Democrats hoping to flip the suburban district, including former State Rep. Christina Hale and returning candidate Dee Thornton, who lost to Brooks in 2018.