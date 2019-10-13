IHSAA football sectional pairings released

Posted 7:49 pm, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, October 13, 2019
The 47th annual IHSAA Football State Tournament kicks off October 25 across all classes except 6A, which has the week off.
The 12 teams advancing to the state finals will play during Thanksgiving weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Listed below are pairings for Central Indiana:

Class 6A

Sectional 4
G1: Fishers at Westfield
G2: Carmel at Hamilton Southeastern
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 5
G1: Avon at Brownsburg
G2: Pike at Zionsville
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 6
G1: Indianapolis Arsenal Technical at Southport
G2: Perry Meridian at Ben Davis
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 7
G1: Lawrence Central at Lawrence North
G2: Warren Central at North Central (Indianapolis)
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 8
G1: Columbus North at Franklin Central
G2: Center Grove at Columbus East
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 5A

Sectional 12
G1: Kokomo at McCutcheon
G2: Harrison (West Lafayette) at Anderson
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 13
G1: Plainfield at Decatur Central. Oct. 25
Semifinals
G2: Terre Haute North Vigo at G1 winner. Nov. 1
G3: Terre Haute South Vigo at Indianapolis Cathedral Nov. 1
Championship
G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner. Nov. 8
Sectional 14
G1: Seymour at Franklin Community
G2: New Palestine at Whiteland Community
Championship
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

Class 4A

Sectional 21 
G1: Mt. Vernon (Fortville) at Connersville
G2: New Castle at Richmond
G3: Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights
G4: Muncie Central at Greenfield-Central
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 22
G1: Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at Beech Grove
G2: Frankfort at Roncalli
Semifinals
G3: G1 Winner at G2 Winner
G4: Western at Lebanon
Championship
G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Sectional 23
G1: Greenwood Community at Madison Consolidated
G2: Silver Creek at East Central
G3: Jennings County at Martinsville
G4: Mooresville at South Dearborn
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 3A

Sectional 28
G1: West Lafayette at Hamilton Heights
G2: Guerin Catholic at Yorktown
G3: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at Brebeuf Jesuit
G4: North Montgomery at Crawfordsville
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 29
G1: Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter at Indianapolis Washington
G2: Indianapolis Emmerich Manual at Greencastle
G3: Danville Community at Tri-West Hendricks
G4: Indian Creek at West Vigo
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 2A

Sectional 36
G1: Tipton at Frankton
G2: Eastbrook at Blackford
G3: Lapel at Eastern (Greentown)
G4: Alexandria Monroe at Elwood Community
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 37
G1: Southmont at Western Boone
G2: Speedway at North Putnam
G3: South Vermillion at Seeger
G4: Monrovia at Cascade
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 38
G1: Indianapolis Howe at Shenandoah
G2: Indianapolis Scecina at Centerville
G3: Heritage Christian at Northeastern
G4: Eastern Hancock at Winchester Community
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Class 1A

Sectional 43
G1: Madison-Grant at Taylor
G2: Wes-Del at Union City
G3: South Adams at Tri-Central
G4: Southern Wells at Monroe Central
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 46
G1: Edinburgh at Indiana Deaf
G2: Indianapolis Lutheran at Sheridan
G3: Tindley at Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
Semifinals
G4: Park Tudor at G1 Winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
Sectional 47
G1: Milan at Knightstown
G2: Oldenburg Academy at Hagerstown
G3: South Decatur at Tri
G4: Cambridge City Lincoln at North Decatur
Semifinals
Game 5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship
Game 7: G5 winner vs. G6 winner

