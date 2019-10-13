A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of central Indiana Monday morning

Posted 11:17 pm, October 13, 2019

The average date for first frost for Indianapolis is October 11th and right on cue  a  Frost Advisory is in effect over west central Indiana from 5am through 9am Monday morning. Scattered light frost is possible over west central Indiana and delicate plants will need to be covered or brought inside.

This will be the coolest week of weather for central Indiana in six months. You have to go back to early April to temperatures as chilly as what we will see this week. The week will start and end cool and dry with our only chance for rain coming Tuesday. We could use some rain as we’ve only had an inch of rain over the past six weeks.

We just finished the the 13th dry weekend of the year, compared to 28 weekends  with either rain or snow showers. Rain is likely for the upcoming weekend with a chance for rain late Saturday through Sunday.

Lows will in the 30s overnight.

Highs will be in the 60s Monday.

Fall is off to a dry start.

We’ll have a chance for rain Tuesday afternoon.

A line t-storms will move across the state Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain will continue across southern Indiana Tuesday night.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

 

