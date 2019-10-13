× 2 hospitalized in Bloomington after shooting at party, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two people were sent to the hospital after being shot at a party in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling the area of South Grant Street and East Smith Avenue heard gunshots and saw several hundred people flee from a nearby party, according to BPD.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Grant Street. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken to IU Health Hospital in stable condition. It is unclear if the shooting victims are Indiana University students.

Officers say they quickly learned there were multiple shooters. A witness provided a physical description of one shooter that was seen fleeing the area. An arriving officer spotted this suspect running with a handgun and was able to apprehended him after a foot chase, according to officials.

Gabriel A. Alsman, 20, was arrested for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a firearm, theft, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption. BPD says the firearm he possessed had previously been reported as stolen.

Investigators found numerous spent shell casings along the 400 block of South Grant Street and in an adjacent alleyway. Several vehicles and buildings were damaged as a result of the shooting, police say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-349-3363.