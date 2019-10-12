Taco Bell pulls beef from some locations over quality concerns

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Taco Bell restaurants in some states are asking customers to try chicken or steak in their burritos after quality concerns pushed it to stop serving seasoned beef temporarily.

The company said Saturday that it told affected restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef it as it replenishes supplies. The company says the beef didn’t meet its quality standards. Affected locations are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and elsewhere, though the company could not immediately say how many stores were no longer serving seasoned beef.

Customers were complaining on Twitter about not being able to satiate late-night cravings. In a statement, the company apologized for any inconvenience.

