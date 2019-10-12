× State Trooper dies on his way to help another officer at crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper died late Friday night when he was on his way to a car accident in Tippecanoe County.

The Indiana State Police say 27-year-old Trooper Peter R. Stephan was on his way to help another state trooper who had called for back-up at a crash near Americus Township at approximately 10:25 p.m. Friday.

Trooper Stephan was driving his 2018 Dodge Charger police car on Old State Road 25 North, just south of Stair Road, when he approached a curve. For some unknown reason the car drove off the east side of the road, rolling at least once and hit a utility pole.

EMS personnel responded to the scene. Unfortunately, Trooper Stephan was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Peter R. Stephan is the 44th Indiana State Police Trooper to die in the line of duty.

Trooper Stephan served with the Indiana State Police Department for four years. He leaves behind a wife and six month-old baby daughter.

The Indiana State Police says it is planning on honoring Trooper Stephan. ““This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

This is a developing story.