Indy’s Markese Stepp solid, but No. 9 Irish down USC 30-27

Posted 11:05 pm, October 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, October 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 12: Markese Stepp #30 of the USC Trojans rushes for a 19-yard gain against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half of the game at Notre Dame Stadium on October 12, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 176 yards on 25 carries, and as a team, No. 9 Notre Dame gained 308 yards on  the ground as the Irish topped USC 30-27 Saturday evening at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish (5-1) were able to keep drives alive, converting 9-of-17 third down attempts, en route to the win, a fourth-straight victory over their rival Trojans (3-3).

USC was led on the ground by redshirt freshman Markese Stepp with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. An Indiana native who graduated from Cathedral High School, Stepp originally committed to Notre Dame while in high school, but changed his mind and decided to attend USC. After sitting out his first year in Southern California, Stepp has carried the ball 35 times, gaining 241 yards and scoring two touchdowns for the Trojans in five games this season.

The Irish will be on a bye next weekend followed by a trip to The Big House to face No. 16 Michigan on October 26.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.