Free meals offered across the district during Indianapolis Public Schools Fall Break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Students needing a meal during fall break can continue to get one for free from IPS.

IPS announced they will provide free breakfast and lunch services at seven sites around the district during the one-week break. The free meals are available to everyone under the age of 18, regardless of if they attend an IPS school.

School officials say more than 80 percent of IPS students qualify for free and reduced services. That is why they say there is a need to continue to provide free, nutritious meals year-round.

The following locations offer free meals:

