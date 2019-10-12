2 Indiana environmental groups merge, plan kids’ health push

Posted 12:11 pm, October 12, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two longtime Indiana environmental groups have merged and drafted plans for a refocused mission on children’s environmental and health initiatives.

The Hoosier Environmental Council and Improving Kids’ Environment announced their merger Thursday. Both Indianapolis-based nonprofits will come under the banner of the Hoosier Environmental Council, which has been Indiana’s leading environmental health advocate for more than 36 years.

Improving Kids’ Environment worked for two decades to reduce toxic risks to Indiana children from lead, pesticides and other sources.

Jesse Kharbanda is the council’s executive director. He says the merger “enables our combined organization to better tackle remaining challenges.”

He says their focus will now be on three children’s health initiatives, including reducing childhood lead poisoning and decreasing bacterial pollution so kids have clean drinking water and streams to play in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.