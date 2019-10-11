Trump’s financial records must be turned over to House Democrats, appeals court rules

US President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s financial records must be turned over to the House of Representatives.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said Friday that lawmakers should get the documents they have subpoenaed from Mazars USA. The firm has provided accounting services to Trump.

Trump could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed records from Mazars in April. They include documents from 2011 to 2018 that the House wants for investigation into the president’s reporting of his finances and potential conflicts of interest.

Trump appointee Neomi Rao dissented from the three-judge panel’s ruling. The other judges are Patricia Millett, appointed by President Barack Obama and David Tatel, appointed by President Bill Clinton.

