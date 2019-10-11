× Rainy Friday; cold Saturday

Rain moving into Indiana Friday morning as the system that brought the Upper Plains snow heads our way. Heavy rain has already been falling in Terre Haute and will be starting in Indianapolis right during the AM rush hour. Rain boots and an umbrella will be needed for your Friday. Rain will be on and off all day so keep those items close. Even when the rain lightens up at times, expect more to push through soon. We’ll also be gusty today with winds up to about 25 mph. We are still in a warm and humid air mass for the rest of the morning so temperatures are actually warm in comparison to the last few morning. However, the cold front will slide through Indiana later this afternoon and that will drop our air temperatures and dew points drastically. Chapstick will be needed on Saturday! It’ll be the driest air we’ve experience in months. Rain totals will be a solid half inch across the area with some higher totals northwest. This is some much needed rain but the timing is unfortunate for our Friday evening plans. Temps and moisture levels will drop quickly tonight! Our low will dip all the way to the 30s which will feel cold by Saturday morning. Saturday morning will call for coats as we dip within a few degrees of the freezing mark. The afternoon won’t actually be much better as we will have the coldest day we’ve had since MAY! Hoodies, jackets, whatever you’d like to keep warm will be needed throughout Saturday. It’ll be cold again Saturday night as we hit those 30s again. Sunday will be a little better since we’ll manage to climb to the 60s after another cold morning. Focus on the sunshine this weekend!