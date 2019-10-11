IU, Purdue to debut throwback uniforms for homecoming games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Step aside Colts—Indiana college teams are taking over your bye week with homecoming throwback jerseys!

Indiana University is celebrating their bicentennial year, while Purdue University has been around for 150 years. Their homecoming football uniforms will feature their pasts throughout their specialty jerseys.

The lettering on IU's chest is the same worn by their 1967 rose bowl team, while their throwback "trident logo" on their helmets dates back to 1910. As part of their bicentennial celebration, the athletics department is overhauling the majority of their facilities. IU says the changes should impact every team on campus. The majority of the changes are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“In the last ten years there have been a quarter of a billion dollars in facility upgrades to the athletics campus," IU Senior Associate Athletic Director Jeremy Gray said.

Forty-nine years after the Hoosiers wore their homecoming trident logo, two Purdue grads landed on the moon. The Boilermakers' homecoming uniforms are a nod to the 50th anniversary of that landmark event. Their helmet logos will sport moon craters, and the masks are gold to mimic a space suit helmet.

"The helmet stripe down the middle has footprints on it representing Neil Armstrong,” said Purdue Senior Associate Athletics Director Tom Schott.

On the Purdue helmet there are several numbers that represent parts of the university's space past. The "2" is for Armstrong and Gene Cernan who are the Purdue grads who landed on the moon. The "25" is the collective of Purdue Alumni who are astronauts, while the "65" is for the number of space missions they have been on. Purdue reps say 13 of their astronaut alumni will be on hand this weekend.

The Boilermakers take on Maryland this weekend, and the Hoosiers welcome Rutgers to Bloomington.