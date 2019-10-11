Windy, colder weekend ahead for central Indiana

Posted 4:16 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, October 11, 2019

So far, Spring is off to a mild start, but a colder weekend is ahead for central Indiana. A cold front brought the heaviest rain in six weeks to central Indiana on Friday.  Behind the front the coolest air since mid-May will settle in for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the 60s. In addition to the cooler air  we’ll have sunny skies with winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

We’ll have chilly mornings this weekend.

We’ll have cool air for big games this weekend.

We’ll have sunny skies for homecoming festivities in West Lafayette.

We’ll have sunny skies for homecoming festivities in Bloomington.

Expect cool temps across the region Saturday.

Expect gusty winds on Sunday.

