× 2019 trick-or-treat times for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grab your costume and a bag big enough to hold lots of candy—Halloween is almost here!

Find our list of trick-or-treat times around central Indiana below.

Marion County (October 31)

Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brown County (October 31)

Trick or Treating in the Village: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County (October 31)

Columbus: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Blackford County (October 31)

Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County (October 31)

Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cass County (October 30 and October 31)

Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County (October 31)

Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for community trick-or-treat; downtown merchants will hold trick-or-treat on the square from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Decatur County (October 31)

Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Delaware County (October 31)

Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County (October 31)

Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grant County (October 31)

Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greene County (October 30 and October 31)

Linton: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hamilton County (October 31)

Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County (October 31)

Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hendricks County (October 31)

Avon: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County (October 31)

Knightstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County (October 31)

Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County (October 31)

Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson County (October 31)

Madison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings County

North Vernon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County (October 31)

Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (October 27)

Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lawrence County (October 31)

Bedford: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County (October 31)

Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesterfield: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lapel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pendleton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Miami County (October 31)

Peru: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County (October 31)

Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgantown: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mooresville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County (October 31)

Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County (October 31)

Greencastle: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (downtown); 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (neighborhood)

Ripley County

Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milan: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rush County (October 31)

Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby County (October 31)

Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wayne County

Richmond: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We will update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!