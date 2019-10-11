2019 trick-or-treat times for central Indiana

Posted 11:57 am, October 11, 2019, by

Stock image/Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grab your costume and a bag big enough to hold lots of candy—Halloween is almost here!

Find our list of trick-or-treat times around central Indiana below.

Marion County (October 31)

  • Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Southport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brown County (October 31)

  • Trick or Treating in the Village: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bartholomew County (October 31)

  • Columbus: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Blackford County (October 31)

  • Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boone County (October 31)

  • Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cass County (October 30 and October 31)

  • Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County (October 31)

  • Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for community trick-or-treat; downtown merchants will hold trick-or-treat on the square from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Decatur County (October 31)

  • Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Delaware County (October 31)

  • Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayette County (October 31)

  • Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grant County (October 31)

  • Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greene County (October 30 and October 31)

  • Linton: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hamilton County (October 31)

  • Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County (October 31)

  • Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Greenfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hendricks County (October 31)

  • Avon: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Danville: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County (October 31)

  • Knightstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County (October 31)

  • Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County (October 31)

  • Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson County (October 31)

  • Madison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennings County

  • North Vernon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County (October 31)

  • Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (October 27)
  • Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lawrence County (October 31)

  • Bedford: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County (October 31)

  • Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Chesterfield: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Lapel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pendleton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Miami County (October 31)

  • Peru: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

  • Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County (October 31)

  • Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Morgantown: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mooresville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County (October 31)

  • Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County (October 31)

  • Greencastle: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (downtown); 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (neighborhood)

Ripley County

  • Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Milan: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rush County (October 31)

  • Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby County (October 31)

  • Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wayne County

  • Richmond: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We will update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.