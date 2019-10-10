× Tony Stewart: “Egos too big” for IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader

Tony Stewart wants to see an IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader and thinks the leaders of both series are to blame for it not happening yet.

“Because there’s too many egos involved,” Stewart said this week at Texas Motor Speedway. “When I say egos, the egos in IndyCar and the egos in NASCAR wanting to be the trump card in the deal. If they can let their egos down and think about what the fans like versus what they think, there’s a possibility you could have a really, really cool weekend.”

Stewart was in Texas hosting the Tony Stewart Smoke Show fantasy driving camp. The event benefits Speedway Children’s Charities and has raised more than $1.7 million in 12 years for kids in North Texas.

“I think that’s about as big of a kick-*** weekend as you can ask for in motorsports,” added Stewart.