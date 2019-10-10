Purdue bans staff, students from betting on Boilermakers

Posted 7:32 pm, October 10, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Purdue University trustees have approved a policy banning faculty, staff and non-athlete students from gambling on sporting events involving any Purdue teams, coaches or student-athletes.

The policy approved Thursday was developed at the urging of some faculty members and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics after sports betting became legal in Indiana earlier this year. The policy applies to wagers placed worldwide and online.

Trustee Mike Berghoff said campus leaders weren’t comfortable with the idea that the campus community could now legally bet on student-athletes in their classrooms and dormitories.

Faculty and staff violators of the rule would face discipline up to and including termination. Sanctioning guidelines for non-athlete student violators haven’t been set yet.

NCAA rules already prohibit wagering by certain officials of a university, student-athletes and coaches.

