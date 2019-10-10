× UPDATE: Police find missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: The Carmel Police department said they found the man and he is safe.

CARMEL, Ind. – Police are looking for your help finding a missing man.

The Carmel Police Department said they are searching for Don Schultheis. They say he has Alzheimer’s.

Schultheis is an 81-year-old man who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 138 pounds. He is bald on top with gray hair on the sides. He also has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, jeans, and brown boots.

If anyone finds Schultheis, they should call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500.