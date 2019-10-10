UPDATE: Police find missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Posted 9:36 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, October 10, 2019

Phtoto//Carmel Police Department

UPDATE: The Carmel Police department said they found the man and he is safe.

CARMEL, Ind. – Police are looking for your help finding a missing man.

The Carmel Police Department said they are searching for Don Schultheis. They say he has Alzheimer’s.

Schultheis is an 81-year-old man who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 138 pounds. He is bald on top with gray hair on the sides. He also has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, jeans, and brown boots.

If anyone finds Schultheis, they should call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.