Police in Benton County warning the public after possible mountain lion

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Fowler Police Department are warning the public to beware of a possible mountain lion in the area.

According to their Facebook page, police received a report of a possible sighting of a mountain lion on the 1100 block of East Main Street in Fowler.

Witnesses reported the sighting on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., and police contacted Benton County DNR.

DNR told police that there was a possible mountain lion sighting in Fountain County within the past week.

According to police said all information has been forwarded to DNR and state biologists for investigation.

The Fowler Police Department is asking the public to exercise extreme caution and not to leave children or small animals unattended outdoors.

If you spot the mountain lion, do not approach it and call 911 immediately.